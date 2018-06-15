Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Shares Bought by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,381 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.21% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A worth $91,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

In related news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $4,088,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,797,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,269 shares of company stock worth $8,048,757. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

