FB Financial Corp (FBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In related news, insider James W. Ayers sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $127,392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FB Financial by 77.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,150,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FB Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.92. 205,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.34. FB Financial has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $45.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.61%. equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.