James W. Ayers Sells 3,200,000 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) insider James W. Ayers sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $127,392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FB Financial opened at $41.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FB Financial had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,755 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 437,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 277,155 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.