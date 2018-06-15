FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Insider Sells $19,108,800.00 in Stock

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) insider James W. Ayers sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $19,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FBK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 4,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,626. FB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 62.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.