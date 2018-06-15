Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,695 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.26% of Zillow Group Inc Class C worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.57. 1,990,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,050. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $299.88 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc Class C will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a report on Thursday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

In other Zillow Group Inc Class C news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $672,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,265,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,031,995.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,606,666 shares of company stock valued at $89,054,367 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Inc Class C Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

