FedEx (FDX) Price Target Increased to $288.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $282.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $284.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.34.

NYSE:FDX opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $597,879,000 after purchasing an additional 126,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $595,716,000 after purchasing an additional 73,830 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $536,510,000 after purchasing an additional 206,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $356,298,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $318,073,000 after purchasing an additional 247,361 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

