Ferroglobe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,348% compared to the average daily volume of 155 call options.

Ferroglobe traded down $0.34, reaching $9.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.12 million. research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $19.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

