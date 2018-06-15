Insider Buying: Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) Insider Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) insider Kevin Havelock purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,807 ($37.37) per share, for a total transaction of £252,630 ($336,346.69).

Kevin Havelock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

On Monday, April 9th, Kevin Havelock purchased 5,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,682 ($35.71) per share, for a total transaction of £134,100 ($178,538.14).

Shares of LON FEVR traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,275 ($43.60). 449,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,353.93 ($18.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,926 ($38.96).

A number of research analysts recently commented on FEVR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.27) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($31.29) to GBX 3,300 ($43.94) in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($44.60) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,863.33 ($38.12).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, naturally light tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, naturally light ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, bitter lemon, lemonade, Sicilian lemonade, spring soda water, and premium cola.

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.