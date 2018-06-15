Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th. They currently have a price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.34 ($23.65).

Shares of F opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Monday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

