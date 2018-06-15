Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,484 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCAU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,221. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCAU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. MED upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

