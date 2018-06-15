FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Director Sells $344,880.00 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $344,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jorma Routti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 9th, Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $282,600.00.

On Monday, April 9th, Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $279,540.00.

FibroGen opened at $59.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.95. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 102.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FibroGen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FibroGen by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FibroGen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

