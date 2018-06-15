FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INDL IX ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INDL IX ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.73% of FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INDL IX ETF worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. increased its position in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INDL IX ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 48,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INDL IX ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INDL IX ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INDL IX ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INDL IX ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,448. FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INDL IX ETF has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

