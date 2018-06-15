FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Lowered by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E accounts for 1.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.54% of FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 123,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E by 48.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $57.38. 364,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,764. FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Receive News & Ratings for FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FID COVINGTON T/MSCI INFO TECY IX E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.