Fidelity NASDAQ Comp. Index Trk Stk (ONEQ) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Fidelity NASDAQ Comp. Index Trk Stk (NASDAQ:ONEQ) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity NASDAQ Comp. Index Trk Stk earned a media sentiment score of -0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9118894316618 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Fidelity NASDAQ Comp. Index Trk Stk opened at $305.08 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Fidelity NASDAQ Comp. Index Trk Stk has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.15.

Fidelity NASDAQ Comp. Index Trk Stk Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

