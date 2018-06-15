Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

In other news, EVP James W. Woodall sold 87,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $8,771,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $820,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs opened at $105.47 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

