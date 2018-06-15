Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $40,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,575,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 305,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 732,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324,839 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

In related news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.