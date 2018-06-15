Analysts Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. FIG Partners has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 10,956,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $775,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.