Filecoin [Futures] Price Hits $7.41 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin [Futures] has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Filecoin [Futures] has a market cap of $0.00 and $774,333.00 worth of Filecoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin [Futures] coin can currently be bought for about $7.41 or 0.00112850 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00599743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00237343 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093339 BTC.

Filecoin [Futures] Coin Profile

Filecoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @minefilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin [Futures]’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Filecoin [Futures] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin [Futures] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

