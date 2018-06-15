Financial Advantage Inc. Has $10.79 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 8.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315,847 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,898,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,200 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39,828.7% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,136,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,133,000 after purchasing an additional 835,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 865,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares traded down $2.04, hitting $121.34, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 14,536,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,494. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $114.80 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.