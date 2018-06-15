Contrasting Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) & Esterline Technologies (ESL)

Esterline Technologies (NYSE: ESL) and Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esterline Technologies and Orbotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esterline Technologies $2.00 billion 1.08 $111.55 million $4.36 16.83 Orbotech $900.86 million 3.48 $132.38 million $2.74 23.53

Orbotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esterline Technologies. Esterline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Esterline Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbotech has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Esterline Technologies and Orbotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esterline Technologies 4 5 0 0 1.56 Orbotech 0 4 3 0 2.43

Esterline Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $79.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Orbotech has a consensus target price of $56.29, indicating a potential downside of 12.68%. Given Esterline Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Esterline Technologies is more favorable than Orbotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Esterline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Orbotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Esterline Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Orbotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Esterline Technologies and Orbotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esterline Technologies 2.74% 6.08% 3.52% Orbotech 15.33% 17.28% 12.19%

Summary

Orbotech beats Esterline Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems. This segment also provides military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets, and field communications equipment; keyboards, keypads, and input devices that integrate cursor control devices, barcode scanners, displays, video, and voice activation and touch screens; and instruments for point-of-use and point-of-care diagnostics. The Sensors & Systems segment develops and manufactures high-precision temperature, pressure, and speed sensors; electrical interconnection systems; electrical power switching, control and data communication devices, and other related systems; and planet probe interconnectors, launcher umbilicals, and composite connectors. The Advanced Materials segment develops and manufactures silicone rubber and other elastomer products, such as clamping devices, thermal fire barrier insulation products, sealing systems, and tubing and coverings; lightweight metallic insulation systems; thermal protection products; and molded fiber cartridge cases, mortar increments, igniter tubes, and other combustible ordnance components. The company markets and sells its products through direct internal sales, manufacturer representatives, and distributors. Esterline Technologies Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services direct imaging, automated optical inspection (AOI), automated optical shaping, via formation laser drilling tools, additive printing solutions, and other production systems used in the manufacture of PCBs; AOI, test, repair, and process monitoring systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs; and etch, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and molecular vapor deposition equipment used in the manufacture of SDs, such as micro-electro-mechanical systems, advanced semiconductor packaging, power and radio frequency devices, and high brightness light emitting diode devices. It is also involved in the research, development, and marketing of products for the deposition of thin film coating of various materials on crystalline silicon photovoltaic wafers for solar energy panels. In addition, the company develops and markets check processing and healthcare payments automation solutions to banks, financial, and other payment processing institutions and healthcare providers through system integrators and solution providers. The company was formerly known as Optrotech Ltd. and changed its name to Orbotech Ltd. as a result of its merger with Orbot Systems Ltd. in October 1992. Orbotech Ltd. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

