Head to Head Comparison: PQ Group (PQG) & JOHNSON MATTHEY/S (JMPLY)

PQ Group (NYSE: PQG) and JOHNSON MATTHEY/S (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PQ Group alerts:

This table compares PQ Group and JOHNSON MATTHEY/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group $1.47 billion 1.62 $57.60 million $0.46 38.39 JOHNSON MATTHEY/S $18.73 billion 0.53 $395.35 million $5.52 18.58

JOHNSON MATTHEY/S has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group. JOHNSON MATTHEY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PQ Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PQ Group and JOHNSON MATTHEY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group N/A N/A N/A JOHNSON MATTHEY/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PQ Group and JOHNSON MATTHEY/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 JOHNSON MATTHEY/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

PQ Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.77, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. Given PQ Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PQ Group is more favorable than JOHNSON MATTHEY/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of PQ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JOHNSON MATTHEY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of PQ Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JOHNSON MATTHEY/S pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PQ Group does not pay a dividend. JOHNSON MATTHEY/S pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PQ Group beats JOHNSON MATTHEY/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

JOHNSON MATTHEY/S Company Profile

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery. The Process Technologies division manufactures catalysts, additives, and absorbents, as well as licenses process technologies; and delivers services to the petrochemical, biochemical, syngas, oil refining, and gas processing industries. The Precious Metal Products division manages, distributes, refines, and recycles precious metals and other special material using precious metals or related materials, platinum group metal catalysts, and platinum group metal chemicals for automotive and chemical markets; and develops and manufactures functional coatings and inks. The Fine Chemicals division develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients for various treatments, including pain management and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and specialty chemical, chiral, and biocatalytic technologies and products, as well as provides custom pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing services. This division also offers catalyst technologies for pharmaceutical, agrochemical, flavor, and fragrance applications. The New Businesses division is involved in the research, development, and manufacture of battery materials; design and supply of battery systems; and development and manufacture of catalysts and components for fuel cell markets. The company was formerly known as Johnson & Cock and changed its name to Johnson Matthey Plc in 1851. Johnson Matthey Plc was founded in 1817 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.