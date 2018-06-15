Financial Comparison: Cemex SAB de CV (CX) & ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR (AHCHY)

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX) and ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

This table compares Cemex SAB de CV and ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemex SAB de CV $13.67 billion 0.66 $806.71 million $0.41 15.05 ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR $11.15 billion 0.75 $2.35 billion N/A N/A

ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cemex SAB de CV.

Risk and Volatility

Cemex SAB de CV has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cemex SAB de CV and ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemex SAB de CV 3.58% 4.33% 1.61% ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cemex SAB de CV and ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemex SAB de CV 1 3 5 0 2.44 ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus price target of $9.34, indicating a potential upside of 51.42%. Given Cemex SAB de CV’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cemex SAB de CV is more favorable than ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cemex SAB de CV does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cemex SAB de CV beats ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions. The company has operations in Mexico; the United States; Europe; South and Central America, and the Caribbean; Asia, the Middle East, and Africa; and internationally. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is based in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

About ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.