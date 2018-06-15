Financial Comparison: Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) and EACO (EACO)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ: ITRN) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and EACO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 0 2 0 0 2.00 EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Given Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) is more favorable than EACO.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 17.21% 32.30% 19.90% EACO 3.04% 14.54% 7.65%

Risk and Volatility

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and EACO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) $238.52 million 3.09 $43.79 million $2.09 15.00 EACO $156.95 million 0.36 $4.05 million N/A N/A

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has higher revenue and earnings than EACO.

Dividends

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. EACO does not pay a dividend. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) beats EACO on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connect, an Android platform based car service that provides access to Android market applications and various services through manufacturer interface. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 180,000 end-users through 38,000 corporate customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. It also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs comprising special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives in its 48 sales offices and 7 distribution centers; and through its Website. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

