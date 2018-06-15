Comparing Resources Connection (RECN) & Liquidity Services (LQDT)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Liquidity Services does not pay a dividend. Resources Connection pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Resources Connection and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 2 1 0 0 1.33 Liquidity Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Resources Connection presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.62%. Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.12% 9.15% 6.05% Liquidity Services -12.72% -19.31% -12.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $583.41 million 0.96 $18.65 million $0.64 27.73 Liquidity Services $270.02 million 0.77 -$39.18 million ($0.98) -6.58

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Liquidity Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for corporations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.