Reviewing Dollar General (DG) & Fred’s (FRED)

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Dollar General has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fred’s has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fred’s pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dollar General pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fred’s pays out -1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dollar General has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fred’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dollar General and Fred’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $23.47 billion 1.10 $1.54 billion $4.49 21.45 Fred’s $1.81 billion 0.04 -$150.18 million ($3.73) -0.49

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Fred’s. Fred’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dollar General and Fred’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 1 9 15 0 2.56 Fred’s 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dollar General currently has a consensus target price of $95.81, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. Fred’s has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.58%. Given Fred’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fred’s is more favorable than Dollar General.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar General and Fred’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 6.77% 22.40% 10.76% Fred’s -7.47% -19.11% -7.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Fred’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Dollar General shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Fred’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dollar General beats Fred’s on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. Its consumable products also comprise snacks, which include candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, the company offers seasonal products comprising decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, it provides apparel, which comprises casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of February 2, 2018, Dollar General Corporation operated 14,534 stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Fred’s Company Profile

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated approximately 584 retail stores, 348 pharmacies, and 12 franchised stores located in 15 states primarily in the Southeastern United States. Fred's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

