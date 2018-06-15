Firestone Diamonds PLC (FDI) Receives GBX 33.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 33.80 ($0.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.27) price target on shares of Firestone Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Firestone Diamonds stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6 ($0.08). The company had a trading volume of 255,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,583. Firestone Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.50 ($0.73).

About Firestone Diamonds

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. Firestone Diamonds plc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

