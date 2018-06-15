First Acceptance (FAC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Headlines about First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Acceptance earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2946010512171 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of First Acceptance remained flat at $$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First Acceptance has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

In other First Acceptance news, Director Rhodes R. Bobbitt purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 479,661 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Russell purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 664,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 277,115 shares of company stock worth $253,305. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues automobile insurance policies to individuals who are categorized as non-standard based primarily on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.