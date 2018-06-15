First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,864 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value Index opened at $133.72 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a one year low of $112.01 and a one year high of $134.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

