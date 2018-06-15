First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value (NYSEARCA:PWV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value during the 1st quarter worth $30,202,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value in the 4th quarter valued at $24,512,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value in the 4th quarter valued at $14,778,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,405,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 67,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value alerts:

Shares of PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value traded down $0.18, hitting $36.71, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,807. PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $40.51.

About PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Dynamic Lg. Cap Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.