First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in NUSHARES ETF Tr/ESG LARGE-CAP VALUE (BATS:NULV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in NUSHARES ETF Tr/ESG LARGE-CAP VALUE (BATS:NULV) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NUSHARES ETF Tr/ESG LARGE-CAP VALUE were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NUSHARES ETF Tr/ESG LARGE-CAP VALUE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in NUSHARES ETF Tr/ESG LARGE-CAP VALUE by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in NUSHARES ETF Tr/ESG LARGE-CAP VALUE by 396.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 992,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 792,800 shares in the last quarter.

NULV stock remained flat at $$29.23 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares. NUSHARES ETF Tr/ESG LARGE-CAP VALUE has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

