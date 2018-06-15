First Bitcoin Price Hits $0.0145 on Exchanges (BIT)

First Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. First Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of First Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, First Bitcoin has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One First Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003594 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00599630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00228182 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044076 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00093062 BTC.

About First Bitcoin

First Bitcoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. First Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,707,629,255 coins. First Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoincapitalcorp.com. First Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @First_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

First Bitcoin Coin Trading

First Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

