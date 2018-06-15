Maryanne Mcdougald Sells 4,500 Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) Stock

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) Director Maryanne Mcdougald sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$94,950.00.

Shares of First Capital Realty traded down C$0.08, hitting C$21.00, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 733,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,564. First Capital Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$19.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.41.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). First Capital Realty had a net margin of 43.32% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of C$180.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

