FirstCash Inc (FCFS) is Redwood Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. FirstCash accounts for approximately 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of FirstCash worth $26,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5,707.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 134,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 131,841 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 1,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.09 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. FirstCash’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

In other news, Director Mikel D. Faulkner bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.89 per share, for a total transaction of $146,013.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,879.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on FirstCash from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

