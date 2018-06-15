First Cobalt (FCC) PT Raised to C$1.40 at Eight Capital

First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 133.33% from the company’s previous close.

First Cobalt opened at C$0.60 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. First Cobalt has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65.

In related news, insider Trent Mell bought 29,625 shares of First Cobalt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,773.75.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Dickens Lake property located in the Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Cobalt Corp. in September 2016. First Cobalt Corp.

