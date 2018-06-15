First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $28.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Connecticut Bancorp an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FBNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd.

First Connecticut Bancorp traded down $0.25, hitting $26.50, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $426.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.60.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First Connecticut Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.35 million. equities analysts predict that First Connecticut Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Connecticut Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First Connecticut Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Connecticut Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Connecticut Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

