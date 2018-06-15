First Data (FDC) President Sells $1,942,000.00 in Stock

First Data (NYSE:FDC) President Guy Chiarello sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,406,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of First Data traded up $0.05, hitting $21.66, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 6,098,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Data has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. First Data had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in First Data by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of First Data to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Data from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

