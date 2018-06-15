First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIG Partners downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $1,128,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley J. Ringwald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,379 shares of company stock worth $1,814,080. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,460,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after buying an additional 283,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 123,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,826,000 after buying an additional 120,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 119,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,055. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

