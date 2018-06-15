First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post sales of $93.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $82.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $378.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.50 million to $379.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $404.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $403.80 million to $404.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $373,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $52.60. 211,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,438. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

