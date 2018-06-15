First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Foundation worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

First Foundation opened at $20.17 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. First Foundation Inc has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). First Foundation had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.15 million. analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $196,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $89,884.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $1,792,845. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

