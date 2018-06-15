First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on First Hawaiian Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Hawaiian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Hawaiian Bank opened at $30.51 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. First Hawaiian Bank has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First Hawaiian Bank had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian Bank will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 1,530,000 shares of First Hawaiian Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $42,166,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Harrison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,028.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian Bank by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in First Hawaiian Bank during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian Bank by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,317 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Hawaiian Bank during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Hawaiian Bank by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

