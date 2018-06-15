First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a report on Sunday, January 28th. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of First Merchants traded down $0.28, hitting $46.88, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,750. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, insider Michele Kawiecki sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $26,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $197,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61 shares of company stock valued at $2,657 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 223,293 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

