First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 58,516 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

In other news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $435,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,630.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,079 shares of company stock worth $8,981,683 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

