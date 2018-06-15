First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 467.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Howard Hughes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Howard Hughes traded down $1.03, reaching $134.48, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,040. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 1.12. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $114.28 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.77 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $1,294,909.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Weinreb sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $55,384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

