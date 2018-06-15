Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Share Price

Media headlines about First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Savings Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.1703832638848 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSFG. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.20. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $80.01.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.58). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $228,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,444 shares of company stock valued at $387,426. 16.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

