First Trust/Four Corners Senio (NYSE:FCT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/Four Corners Senio (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st.

First Trust/Four Corners Senio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

First Trust/Four Corners Senio opened at $12.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. First Trust/Four Corners Senio has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

First Trust/Four Corners Senio Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

