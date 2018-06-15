First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd opened at $21.62 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund has investments in various industry sectors, such as banks; insurance; electric utilities; food products; capital markets; diversified telecommunication services; diversified financial services; wireless telecommunication services; consumer finance; oil, gas and consumable fuels; energy equipment and services; diversified financial services; independent power producers and renewable electricity producers; equity real estate investment trusts; metals and mining; multi-utilities; industrial conglomerates; transportation infrastructure; telecommunication services, and Internet software and services.

