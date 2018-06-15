First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd (NASDAQ:FTC) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd (NASDAQ:FTC) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.4527246135401 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd traded down $0.16, reaching $68.78, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,019. First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $69.03.

About First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

