FirstCoin (FRST) Trading 730.7% Higher Over Last Week

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 730.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $393,858.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041965 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00396042 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000854 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000485 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00070000 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2016. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.