Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Fiserv news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $3,605,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,613. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv traded up $0.06, hitting $76.49, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 3,349,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

