Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Universal Forest Products worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 353,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 274,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 186,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $499,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan E. West sold 2,650 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $86,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $636,014. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.17. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

